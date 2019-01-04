Overview

Dr. Michael McLaughlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. McLaughlin works at Robert Scarlatelli M.d. LLC in Plymouth, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.