Dr. Michael McLaughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McLaughlin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Plymouth, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Robert Scarlatelli M.d. LLC30 Resnik Rd, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2900
Eye Health Servicesinc.32 Resnik Rd Ste 2, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2900
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Plymouth275 Sandwich St, Plymouth, MA 02360 Directions (508) 746-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr McLaughlin was my cardiologist for several years. I started going to him after a very bad experience with another doctor. He listened to my concerns about my health and afib issues. He prescribed medication appropriate to my situation. He followed up with phone calls when I reported problems. He is quiet, but he is excellent when it comes to doing the best for his patients. I only changed doctors when I moved away from the area.
About Dr. Michael McLaughlin, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1417929886
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
