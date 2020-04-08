Overview

Dr. Michael McLay, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springville, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.



Dr. McLay works at Canyon View Medical Group in Springville, UT with other offices in Mapleton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.