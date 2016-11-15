See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Michael McLean, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael McLean, MD

Dr. Michael McLean, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, California Hospital Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McLean's Office Locations

    711 W College St Ste 560, Los Angeles, CA 90012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 628-3592
    Charles Wiseman MD
    201 S Alvarado St Ste 321, Los Angeles, CA 90057 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 484-7800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
  • California Hospital Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 15, 2016
    Kind, professional and compassionate. I had major surgery, and he was excellent and did a great job which was confirmed by my other doctors. His manner is gentle yet direct. The nurses are also top notch and very helpful.
    David in Los Angeles, CA — Nov 15, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael McLean, MD
    About Dr. Michael McLean, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1831276468
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Southern California
    • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
