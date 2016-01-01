Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLeod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD
Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. McLeod works at
Dr. McLeod's Office Locations
MSU Health Care Surgery4660 S Hagadorn Rd Ste 600, East Lansing, MI 48823 Directions (517) 267-2460
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1881663110
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- General Surgery
