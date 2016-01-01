Overview of Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD

Dr. Michael K McLeod, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in East Lansing, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. McLeod works at MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY in East Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Thyroidectomy, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.