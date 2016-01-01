Dr. Michael McManus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McManus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McManus, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael McManus, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1550 Hotel Cir N, San Diego, CA 92108 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael McManus, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
