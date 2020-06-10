Dr. McNally has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael McNally, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael McNally, MD
Dr. Michael McNally, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. McNally's Office Locations
Univ. Vascular Surgeons Pllc1940 Alcoa Hwy Ste E120, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8040
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-8040
- 3 1130 Middle Creek Rd Ste 130, Sevierville, TN 37862 Directions (865) 305-8040
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McNally performed the TCAR procedure in 2018. I was truly amazed with this procedure and was very comfortable to proceed with the TCAR surgery. I have been extremely happy with Dr. McNally's knowledge, kindness and sincerity. Today I had an ultra sound with follow-up visit and I am doing well due to the successful results of the 2018 surgery.
About Dr. Michael McNally, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1063612323
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNally accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNally has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
