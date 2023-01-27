Overview of Dr. Michael McNamara, MD

Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, Maury Regional Medical Center, Russellville Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. McNamara works at Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in Franklin, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.