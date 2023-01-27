Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Helen Keller Hospital, Maury Regional Medical Center, Russellville Hospital and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara's Office Locations
Williamson Medical Center3000 Edward Curd Ln, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630
Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 409, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 791-2630Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Helen Keller Hospital
- Maury Regional Medical Center
- Russellville Hospital
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McNamara?
He was recommended by another trusted Dr. It was a good visit and he let me know no surgery was needed and he is going to help with my constant pain. I’m looking forward to it.
About Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1083601397
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Intervertebral Disc Disease, Degenerative Disc Disease and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
100 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNamara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNamara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.