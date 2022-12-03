Overview

Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.



Dr. McNamara works at SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Greenville, MI and Wyoming, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.