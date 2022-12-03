Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNamara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. McNamara works at
Locations
1
Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners100 Michigan St NE # MC117, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 885-5000
2
Spectrum Health United Hospital615 S Bower St, Greenville, MI 48838 Directions (616) 225-7010
3
SHMG Cardiovascular Medicine - West Pavilion6105 Wilson Ave SW Ste 101, Wyoming, MI 49418 Directions (616) 608-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Holland Hospital
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- University of Michigan Health - West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He is very caring, listens, answers questions . Explains everything. Very thorough. Best Dr ever!!
About Dr. Michael McNamara, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNamara has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNamara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNamara works at
Dr. McNamara has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNamara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. McNamara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNamara.
