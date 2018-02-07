Overview of Dr. Michael McNamara, MD

Dr. Michael McNamara, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washingtion School Of Med|University Of Washington Medical School and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.



Dr. McNamara works at Alaska Orthopedic Specialists in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.