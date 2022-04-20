Dr. Michael McNevin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNevin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael McNevin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael McNevin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Locations
1
Spokane Colon & Rectal Surgeons217 W Cataldo Ave, Spokane, WA 99201 Directions (509) 747-6194Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Our daughter had two incorrect surgeries for Pilonidal cyst. After 4 years of issues, Dr McNevin was able to cure her.
About Dr. Michael McNevin, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982676094
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
