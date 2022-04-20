Overview

Dr. Michael McNevin, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.



Dr. McNevin works at Columbia Surgical Specialists in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Intestinal Abscess and Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.