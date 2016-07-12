Dr. Measom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Measom, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Measom, MD
Dr. Michael Measom, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.
Dr. Measom works at
Dr. Measom's Office Locations
Center for Human Potential265 E 100 S Ste 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Directions (801) 483-2447
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Measom from 2009 through 2012 while living in Utah. I have Bipolar disorder. He is by far the most competent physician I have ever worked with. He helped get me off many meds and diagnosed and treated my restless leg. It was truly a life changing result for me. I wish I still lived in Utah. I would highly recommend him to anyone who wants to be more than a diagnosis.
About Dr. Michael Measom, MD
- Addiction Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1861479701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Addiction Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Measom accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Measom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Measom. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Measom.
