Dr. Michael Measom, MD

Addiction Psychiatry
1.6 (13)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Measom, MD

Dr. Michael Measom, MD is an Addiction Psychiatry Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Addiction Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH.

Dr. Measom works at Center For Human Potential in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Measom's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Human Potential
    265 E 100 S Ste 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 483-2447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Jul 12, 2016
    I saw Dr. Measom from 2009 through 2012 while living in Utah. I have Bipolar disorder. He is by far the most competent physician I have ever worked with. He helped get me off many meds and diagnosed and treated my restless leg. It was truly a life changing result for me. I wish I still lived in Utah. I would highly recommend him to anyone who wants to be more than a diagnosis.
    Sherri B in Colorado Springs, CO — Jul 12, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Michael Measom, MD
    About Dr. Michael Measom, MD

    • Addiction Psychiatry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861479701
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Addiction Psychiatry
