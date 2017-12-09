Overview of Dr. Michael Medina III, MD

Dr. Michael Medina III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Medina III works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL with other offices in Parkland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.