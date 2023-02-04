Dr. Mefford has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Mefford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Mefford, MD
Dr. Michael Mefford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia.
Dr. Mefford's Office Locations
Michael B Mefford MD1671 Belle Isle Ave Ste 110, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 977-2677
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mefford?
He really listened to what I had to say and he took the time to explain different treatment methods.
About Dr. Michael Mefford, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- William S Hall Psychiatric Institute
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine, Columbia
- University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mefford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mefford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mefford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mefford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mefford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mefford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.