Dr. Michael Mega, MD

Neurology
3.6 (5)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Mega, MD

Dr. Michael Mega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Mega works at Center for Cognitive Health in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mega's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Cognitive Health
    10200 Sw Eastridge St, Portland, OR 97225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 207-2066

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Age-Related Cognitive Decline Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Loss Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Mega, MD

    • Neurology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437186038
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    • Va Med Center Georgetown University
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • UCSB
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mega has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mega works at Center for Cognitive Health in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Mega’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mega.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mega, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mega appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

