Overview of Dr. Michael Mega, MD

Dr. Michael Mega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Portland Medical Center and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Mega works at Center for Cognitive Health in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.