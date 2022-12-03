Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Meininger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Advanced Gastroenterology of Bergen County P.A.140 Sylvan Ave Ste 101A, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632 Directions (201) 945-6564
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Dr Meininger referred me to Cardiologist Andrew Weissman. He too is wonderful. I had tests which showed a cyst on liver. My internist was the dr who was supposed to tell me what to do with that. That dr would not call text or respond. So I called Dr Meininger. He looked up my scan. Called the radiologist at Englewood hospital to get his opinion. Then Dr Meininger called me to alleviate my concerns and tell me a plan moving forward. All of that was done within a 6 hour time frame. I feel fortunate that Dr Meininger is my doctor. I have some gastro and intestinal issues that he has treating for years. My husband and niece also use and respect him greatly. He is a special man who actually cares.
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174567010
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- New York Hospital
- New York Hospital|New York Hospital/Cornell Univ Med Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
