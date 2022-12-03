Overview

Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Meininger works at Gastroenterology Group of Northern New Jersey in Englewood Cliffs, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.