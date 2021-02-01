See All Plastic Surgeons in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Michael Meininger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (43)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield Hills, MI
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Meininger, MD

Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.

Dr. Meininger works at Meininger Plastic Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meininger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sayeg Plastic Surgery Center
    36880 Woodward Ave Ste 203, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 269-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Liposuction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Liposuction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Blepharochalasis Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Meininger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346377629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Josephs Hospital-Atlanta
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hlth System
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Meininger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meininger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meininger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meininger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meininger works at Meininger Plastic Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Meininger’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Meininger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meininger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meininger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meininger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

