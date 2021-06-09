Dr. Michael Mekjian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mekjian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mekjian, MD
Dr. Michael Mekjian, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Memorial Hospital Miramar.
Gastro Health - South Broward - Plantation140 SW 84th Ave Ste C, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 476-9350Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Gastro Health - South Broward - Memorial West Campus601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 476-9350
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
Yes Dr. Mekjian spend time and answers all your questions The office staff staff is very helpful
- Hospital Of Philadelphia College
- Grandview Hospital & Medical Center
- Florida Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Kansas City School Of Medicine
Dr. Mekjian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mekjian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mekjian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mekjian has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mekjian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Mekjian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mekjian.
