Overview

Dr. Michael Mellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Mellis works at Northern Virginia ENT Associates in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.