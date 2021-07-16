See All Otolaryngologists in Leesburg, VA
Dr. Michael Mellis, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.7 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Mellis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Leesburg, VA. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.

Dr. Mellis works at Northern Virginia ENT Associates in Leesburg, VA with other offices in Reston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Virginia ENT Associates
    19465 Deerfield Ave Ste 301, Leesburg, VA 20176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7903
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Northern Virginia ENT Associates - 1
    1860 Town Center Dr Ste 225, Reston, VA 20190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-7965
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    9:15am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reston Hospital Center
  • Inova Loudoun Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Proctogram Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jul 16, 2021
    Dr Mellis is a fantastic doctor who I travel far to see. He is incredibly caring and genuinely cares about people and their well-being. His office staff is kind and has gone out their way to accommodate my schedule and time. I highly recommend you give them a chance. They’re a busy small office trying to do their best.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Michael Mellis, MD
    About Dr. Michael Mellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720052178
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Virginia
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
