Dr. Michael Mello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mello, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Mello, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital.
Dr. Mello works at
Locations
-
1
Glendale Adventist Medical Center1818 Verdugo Blvd Ste 107, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-0122
-
2
Glendale Adventist Medicat Center1509 Wilson Ter, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
-
3
USC Verdugo Hills Hospital1812 Verdugo Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208 Directions (818) 790-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mello?
Dr. Mello is a truly amazing and dedicated gastroenterologist. As he just completed my third colonoscopy in 2 ½ years, which involved the removal of a number of polyps, I have nothing but praise for Dr. Mello’s professional expertise. Before each procedure, Dr. Mello has taken the time to patiently review my medical history, along with answering various medical questions and concerns. In this regard, he recently helped me to better understand some ongoing heartburn issues, as well as various medicines to treat this problem. Indeed, for anyone looking for a caring and knowledgable gastroenterologist, their first choice should be to call Dr. Mello
About Dr. Michael Mello, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1356571566
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mello has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mello works at
Dr. Mello has seen patients for Gastritis, Dysphagia and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mello speaks Armenian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mello.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mello, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mello appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.