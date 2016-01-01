Overview of Dr. Michael Melman, MD

Dr. Michael Melman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Melman works at Conejo Children's Medical Group in Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.