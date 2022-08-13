Overview

Dr. Michael Meltzer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital and Virtua Willingboro Hospital.



Dr. Meltzer works at Virtua Primary Care - Hainesport in Hainesport, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.