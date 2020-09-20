See All General Surgeons in Hixson, TN
Dr. Michael Mena, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Hixson, TN
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Mena, MD

Dr. Michael Mena, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    2051 Hamill Rd Ste 403, Hixson, TN 37343 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 870-2081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Incisional Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal
Incisional Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Gallbladder Removal

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 20, 2020
    Very caring and conscientious doctor. Highly recommend
    — Sep 20, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Mena, MD
    About Dr. Michael Mena, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831126242
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mena has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

