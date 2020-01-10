Overview

Dr. Michael Menachof, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Menachof works at Advanced ENT & Allergy Center in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.