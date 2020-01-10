See All Otolaryngologists in Greenwood Village, CO
Dr. Michael Menachof, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.8 (202)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Menachof, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Menachof works at Advanced ENT & Allergy Center in Greenwood Village, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Aesthetic Facial Surgery
    7400 E Crestline Cir Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 792-3242
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Parker Adventist Hospital
  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Postnasal Drip
Chronic Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Treatment frequency



  View other providers who treat Headache
  View other providers who treat Cough
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Hives
  View other providers who treat Rash
  View other providers who treat Snoring
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 202 ratings
    Patient Ratings (202)
    5 Star
    (188)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Dr. Michael Menachof, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1396871265
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    Internship
    • UC San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California At Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
