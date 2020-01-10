Dr. Michael Menachof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menachof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Menachof, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Greenwood Village, CO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital, Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
The Center for Aesthetic Facial Surgery7400 E Crestline Cir Ste 100, Greenwood Village, CO 80111 Directions (303) 792-3242Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
- Porter Adventist Hospital
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
We have been seeing Melissa MacKinnon, NP for over a year. She is fantastic - she is great with my son, always on top of what needs to be done, listens to our concerns, and has dramatically helped my son’s allergy symptoms. We are so grateful for her expertise!
About Dr. Michael Menachof, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UC San Francisco
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California At Berkeley
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
