Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD

Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Mendelson works at Patients First Medical Care PC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Mendelson's Office Locations

    Patients First Medical Care PC
    21422 73rd Ave, Bayside, NY 11364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 361-2960
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Michael W. Mendelson M.d. PC
    5360 Nesconset Hwy Ste B, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 331-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mather Hospital
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow

Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
Arthritis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Common Cold
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Scabies
Sinus Tachycardia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicose Eczema
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Burn Injuries
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Confusion
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Febrile Convulsion
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Hammer Toe
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intertrigo
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Knee Sprain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Proteinuria
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 20, 2019
    There is no better doctor than Dr. Mendelson. He truly cares about all of his patients and this is why you may wait in the office for a while. He never ever rushes you and examines you thoroughly. I had a rare cancer , and he did the research spoke to the doctor at Sloan Kettering and made my appointment. There aren't many doctors like this left. I am honored to have had him as my doctor for the past 20 years. e
    Florence — Aug 20, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1043323835
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelson has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

