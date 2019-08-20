Overview of Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD

Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Bayside, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mather Hospital and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Mendelson works at Patients First Medical Care PC in Bayside, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.