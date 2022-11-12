Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.
Arlington Office1001 N Waldrop Dr Ste 509, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 394-4300
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
Ok. “Colonoscopy” and “Pleasant” are two words that shouldn’t be paired, right? Well Dr. Mendelson and his wonderful staff have changed the rule! The staff was great, and very accommodating when I had to change dates; the follow up during a change of insurance was prompt and courteous. During the procedure, everyone was helpful and polite. The experience itself was very organized, comfortable, and not at all memorable (thankfully)! Dr. Mendelson is great; he answers any and all questions. This was my third time around, and I can’t imagine going anywhere else. Thank you!!
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1376545061
- U Colo Med Ctr
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mendelson has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelson.
