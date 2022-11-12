Overview

Dr. Michael Mendelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Mendelson works at Gastroenterology Associates of North Texas in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.