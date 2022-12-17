Overview of Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD

Dr. Michael Mercandetti, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Proctor Hospital.



Dr. Mercandetti works at NuView Aesthetics/Recon Sgy in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.