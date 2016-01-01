Dr. Merkin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Merkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Merkin, MD
Dr. Michael Merkin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Merkin's Office Locations
Edison Neurologic Associates34-36 Progress St Ste B3, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 757-6633
Hackensack Meridian Health Jfk Medical Center65 James St, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 321-7010Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Michael Merkin, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1669548079
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Merkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkin has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.