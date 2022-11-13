See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.6 (38)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Mersol-Barg works at Michigan Reproductive Medicine in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Reproductive Medicine
    Michigan Reproductive Medicine
41000 Woodward Ave Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304
(248) 593-6990

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fallopian Tube Disorders
Anovulation
Assisted Hatching
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Anovulation
Assisted Hatching

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Anovulation Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Egg Freezing Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Multiple Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Insufficiency Due to FSH Resistance Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reproductive Endocrinology Disorders Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 13, 2022
    I have nothing but incredible things to say about Dr. Mersol-Barg, and the MRM staff. They came highly recommended to my husband and I. Hearing positive experiences from actual patients initially drew us to setting up a consultation, but meeting with Dr. Mersol-Barg sealed the deal. After struggling to get pregnant for quite awhile, and not having any answers as to why, we needed someone to give us some insight into what was going on, and hope for the future. With Dr. Mersol-Barg, we finally felt like there was someone in our corner who knew what our barriers were, and how to overcome them. He patiently explained our plan, and answered all of our “what if” and “if-then” questions every step of the way. We truly felt as though Dr. Mersol-Barg treated us like family. With his help, we welcomed our daughter in February, and we look forward to working with MRM to grow our family in the future.
    Chelsea A. — Nov 13, 2022
    About Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Yiddish
    NPI Number
    • 1275545634
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Oh St University Hosp
    Internship
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mersol-Barg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mersol-Barg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mersol-Barg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mersol-Barg works at Michigan Reproductive Medicine in Bloomfield Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Mersol-Barg’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Mersol-Barg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mersol-Barg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mersol-Barg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mersol-Barg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

