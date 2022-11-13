Overview

Dr. Michael Mersol-Barg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Mersol-Barg works at Michigan Reproductive Medicine in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.