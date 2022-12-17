Dr. Michael Messieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Messieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Messieh, MD
Dr. Michael Messieh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clermont, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Focus Orthopedics841 Oakley Seaver Dr Ste 1B, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 243-6899
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
I had my first appointment with Dr. Michael Messieth recently...I felt very comfortable with Doctor. You never know what to expect with a first time appointment. I had been experiencing soreness in my knee and tightness in my left thigh...it was affecting my gait and mobility. The xrays Cassie did were, thankfully, extensive. Doctor showed me that I had some arthritis, not only, in the knee, but also, in my hip...which was causing some of my discomfort. I was so glad to hear that knee or hip replacement were not options, both were in good shape. We opted for cortisone injections in my knee and hip. Most likely, I'll need more in the future, but I will keep Doctor apprised and we will react acccordingly. After some discussion with Doctor Messieth. I thanked Doctor and look forward to taking care of my well being with Doctor Messieth's help...Thank you
About Dr. Michael Messieh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, French
- 1881601367
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- University Of Ottawa Faculty Of Medicine
