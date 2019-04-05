Dr. Metrick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Metrick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Metrick, MD
Dr. Michael Metrick, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Metrick works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Metrick's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana University Health Inc1701 Senate Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-8850
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metrick?
I have never in my life respected an individual as much as this man. Dr. Metrick is the best doctor in the world! He listens thoroughly and portrays that he truly cares for his patients even when no longer on his caseload. I have never met anyone before who I felt better understood my disorder and could assign the right plan of treatment. Dr. Metrick moved away from my town and this truly saddened me but I would drive the distance if I could see him again. He is so caring and supportive. When I
About Dr. Michael Metrick, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1922189836
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metrick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metrick works at
Dr. Metrick has seen patients for Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Personality Disorders and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Metrick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metrick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.