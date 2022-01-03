Overview of Dr. Michael Metros, MD

Dr. Michael Metros, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver|University Of Colorado School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital and Rose Medical Center.



Dr. Metros works at Cherry Creek Internal Medicine in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.