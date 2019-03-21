Overview of Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM

Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.



Dr. Metyk works at Medic Infusion PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.