Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.8 (24)
Map Pin Small Port Charlotte, FL
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM

Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.

Dr. Metyk works at Medic Infusion PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Metyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medic Infusion PA
    3191 Harbor Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 269-6994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1043292378
    Education & Certifications

    • Southwest General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Metyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metyk works at Medic Infusion PA in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Metyk’s profile.

    Dr. Metyk has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Metyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

