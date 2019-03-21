Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM
Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Metyk works at
Dr. Metyk's Office Locations
Medic Infusion PA3191 Harbor Blvd Ste D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 Directions (941) 269-6994
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael R. Metyk is an amazing Dr. He is very compassionate and is there for us when ever we need him. He is very wise and knows his profession well.
About Dr. Michael Metyk, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Tagalog
- 1043292378
Education & Certifications
- Southwest General Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Metyk works at
Dr. Metyk speaks Tagalog.
