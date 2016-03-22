Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Metzger, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Metzger, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Strafford Cardiology Associates21 Whitehall Rd Ste 301, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-1400
-
2
Frisbie Memorial Hospital11 Whitehall Rd, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-5211
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr Metzger to friends and family. I think he is a good doctor.
About Dr. Michael Metzger, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.