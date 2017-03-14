See All Dermatologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Michael Metzman, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (16)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Metzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Metzman works at Olympic Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Olympic Dermatologist
    9951 Mickelberry Rd NW Ste 201, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Michael Metzman, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1023033487
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Metzman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Metzman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Metzman works at Olympic Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Metzman’s profile.

    Dr. Metzman has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Metzman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.