Overview

Dr. Michael Metzman, MD is a Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Metzman works at Olympic Dermatologist in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Rash and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.