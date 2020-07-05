Dr. Michael Meurer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meurer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Meurer, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Meurer, MD
Dr. Michael Meurer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Olathe Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center and University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis.
Dr. Meurer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Meurer's Office Locations
-
1
Olathe Health Kansas Heart and Lung Surgeons20375 W 151st St Ste 301, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 390-8050
-
2
Providence Medical Group Cardiothoracic Surgery8919 Parallel Pkwy Ste 331, Kansas City, KS 66112 Directions (913) 825-0500
-
3
Cardiology Consultants of Topeka P.A.600 SW College Ave, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 233-9643
Hospital Affiliations
- Olathe Medical Center
- St. Joseph Medical Center
- University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meurer?
Counting my blessings recently and was reminded that 10 years ago Dr Meurer performed a quad CABG when my cardiologist said stints wouldn’t fix me. Dr Meurer was available and thorough before and after the procedure and I am so very grateful for his role in my continued good health. Have subsequently survived two hip replacements and bladder cancer. Thank you Dr Meurer!
About Dr. Michael Meurer, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1750474144
Education & Certifications
- University Rochester/Strong Meml Hospital
- University Ky Med Center
- University Ky Med Center|University Of Kentucky Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meurer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meurer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meurer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meurer works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Meurer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meurer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meurer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meurer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.