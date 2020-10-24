Overview

Dr. Michael Meyer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Meyer works at Ascension Medical Group Illinois in Elk Grove Village, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.