Dr. Michael Michaels, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michaels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Michaels, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Michaels, MD
Dr. Michael Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.
Dr. Michaels works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Michaels' Office Locations
-
1
Lahey Institute of Urology at Rochester21 Whitehall Rd Ste 203, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 742-5011
-
2
Lahey Institute of Urology at Dover17 Old Rollinsford Rd, Dover, NH 03820 Directions (603) 742-5011
-
3
Lahey Institute of Urology at Portsmouth875 Greenland Rd Ste 8, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 742-5011
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
- Wentworth-Douglass Hospital
- York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Michaels?
About Dr. Michael Michaels, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1982660056
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Michaels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michaels accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michaels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michaels works at
Dr. Michaels has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michaels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Michaels. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michaels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Michaels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Michaels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.