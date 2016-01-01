Overview of Dr. Michael Michaels, MD

Dr. Michael Michaels, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NH. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center, Portsmouth Regional Hospital, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital and York Hospital.



Dr. Michaels works at Institute of Urology at Rochester in Rochester, NH with other offices in Dover, NH and Portsmouth, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Balanoposthitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.