Dr. Michael Michalski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center San Diego



Dr. Michalski works at Michael H Michalski Medical Corporation in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.