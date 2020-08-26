Dr. Michael Michel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Michel, MD
Dr. Michael Michel, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Summerville, SC. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida / Shands Medical Center|University of Florida Shands
Dr. Michel works at
Coastal Carolina Bariatric & Surgical Center295A Midland Pkwy Ste 260, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 548-8184Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
- Trident Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center
Dr. Michel was so thorough and detailed regarding my diagnosis. His professional approach was marked with a very consistent effort to ease my concerns and answer all of my questions. I never felt rushed.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1073794806
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center|University of Florida Shands
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Keesler Medical Center
- General Surgery
Dr. Michel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Michel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michel has seen patients for Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Michel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Michel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Michel.
