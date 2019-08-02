Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Michlitsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD
Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Walnut Creek Office2625 Shadelands Dr Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 300, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions
Muir Orthopaedic Specialists Sequoia Building2405 Shadelands Dr Ste 200, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 939-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My shoulder surgery was Excellent. Absolutely satisfied with Dr Michlitsch Thank you very much. Ps great staff and caring folks.
About Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1023125259
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California/Los Angeles County Medical Center
- University Of Southern California/Los Angeles County Medical Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
