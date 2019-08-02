Overview of Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD

Dr. Michael Michlitsch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Michlitsch works at Golden State Orthopedics in Walnut Creek, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bursitis, Hip Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.