Overview

Dr. Michael Miedema, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eden Prairie, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital and Ridgeview Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.