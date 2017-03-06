Dr. Michael Migliori, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Migliori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Migliori, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Migliori, MD
Dr. Michael Migliori, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital.
LPG Ophthalmology1 Hoppin St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-6551Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had upper and lower eye lid eyelid surgery in July 2016. I am very happy with the results! I was hesitant about having the surgery (even though I was told it is a simple procedure), because I never had any type of cosmetic surgery before. Dr. Migliori was great- he answered all of my questions, I never felt rushed and there were no surprises. I highly recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
Education & Certifications
- U Ill Eye-Ear Inst
- Sinai Hosp Detroit
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Brown University Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Migliori speaks Portuguese.
