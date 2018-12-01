Dr. Michael Miletic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miletic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Miletic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Miletic, MD
Dr. Michael Miletic, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine.
Dr. Miletic works at
Dr. Miletic's Office Locations
Integrated Health Systems36800 Woodward Ave Ste 112, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304 Directions (248) 593-8540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miletic is world renowned. He’s simply the best and we are lucky to have him in the Detroit area!
About Dr. Michael Miletic, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1023282704
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St U
- Victoria Hosp
- University of Western Ontario, School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miletic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miletic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miletic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miletic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miletic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Miletic can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.