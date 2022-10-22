Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Benson Hospital, Northwest Medical Center and Oro Valley Hospital.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Univ. Orthopedic Specialists Pllc1555 E River Rd, Tucson, AZ 85718 Directions (520) 321-9850
Hospital Affiliations
- Benson Hospital
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had my right knee replaced in June I play golf and walk with no pain or issues. Dr Miller you are a Superstar!!
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1114005253
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
