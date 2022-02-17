Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, MD

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Michigan School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.