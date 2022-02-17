Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Enumclaw, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Michigan School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Enumclaw, 3021 Griffin Ave, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw, 1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Bonney Lake, 9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391
Franciscan Orthopedic Associates - Enumclaw, 2820 Griffin Ave Ste 200, Enumclaw, WA 98022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
Our Son broke both bones in his right leg while skiing at Crystal. He was taken in an ambulance to the nearest hospital in Enumclaw. Dr. Miller was on call, and came in on a Sunday to meet with our son. His bedside manner put us at ease, and the hospital team went out of their way to make our son feel comfortable as well as putting together an emergency surgery team to perform surgery that evening on his leg. The hospital's level of communication with us through the day while we evaluated options was terrific. The nurses really went over and above. Thank you to everyone at St. Elizabeth Hospital & Dr. Miller for taking such good care of us during such a stressful time. Our recent post-op visit also put us at ease. Thank you.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1164419685
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- University Of Michigan School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Hospital
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Miller using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.