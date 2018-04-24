Overview

Dr. Michael Miller, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingston, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Debra T Miller Md Llc in Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.