Dr. Michael Miller, DPM

Podiatry
4.8 (10)
Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, DPM

Dr. Michael Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Parkview Hospital

Dr. Miller works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Miller's Office Locations

    Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics
    Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics
5000 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
    The Foot and Ankle Group
    The Foot and Ankle Group
8001 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 203, Philadelphia, PA 19152

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Bunion Surgery
Hammer Toe
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CHAMPVA
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Magellan Health Services
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 20, 2020
    Dr Miller is the best
    karianne pachucki — Oct 20, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Miller, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295893139
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Parkview Hospital
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Miller, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Miller works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Miller’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

