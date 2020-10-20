Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, DPM

Dr. Michael Miller, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Parkview Hospital



Dr. Miller works at Center for Wound Healing & Hyperbarics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.