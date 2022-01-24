Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock and CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Arkansas Urology Radiation Treatment9500 Kanis Rd, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 812-3458
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough wonderful things about Dr. Miller. He is a knowledgeable, compassionate, genuinely old-fashioned doctor who has his patient's best interest in mind. His staff is friendly and helpful. My husband and I met Dr. Miller several years ago after repeated attempts at getting pregnant on our own. I have undergone multiple procedures with him. He is always responsive and doesn't mind questions. No matter how busy Dr. Miller is, he always makes time to see us. It doesn't matter your fertility chances, Dr. Miller is honest and truly wants you to succeed in having a family. I am a nurse, and I can honestly say, I wish they made doctors more like him.
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376552315
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern U-Northwestern Meml Hosp
- Ohio State Unversity
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth|Ohio State University / College of Medicine
