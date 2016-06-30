Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
Michael Paul Miller MD Inc.800 Fairmount Ave Ste 101, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 585-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor; very conscientious and thorough. His staff is great.
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-Jackson Meml Hosp
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- University of California, Berkeley
- Ophthalmology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.