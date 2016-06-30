Overview of Dr. Michael Miller, MD

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Miller works at Dr. Michael P. Miller, MD in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.