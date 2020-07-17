Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clin Fdn
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 845-4350
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Centerville150 E Swan St, Centerville, TN 37033 Directions (615) 845-4352
-
3
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Waverly110 Hillwood Dr, Waverly, TN 37185 Directions (615) 329-5144
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Miller?
Awesome Doctor. Caring, friendly, detailed, informative, great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1891985263
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman
- Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.