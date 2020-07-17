See All Interventional Cardiologists in Nashville, TN
Dr. Michael Miller, MD

Interventional Cardiology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their fellowship with Ochsner Clin Fdn

Dr. Miller works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Centerville, TN and Waverly, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Midtown
    301 21st Ave N # 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 845-4350
  2. 2
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Centerville
    150 E Swan St, Centerville, TN 37033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 845-4352
  3. 3
    Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Waverly
    110 Hillwood Dr, Waverly, TN 37185 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 329-5144

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 17, 2020
Awesome Doctor. Caring, friendly, detailed, informative, great bedside manner. I would highly recommend him.
Randy Crick — Jul 17, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Dr. Michael Miller, MD
About Dr. Michael Miller, MD

Specialties
  • Interventional Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1891985263
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Ochsner Clin Fdn
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hickman
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Highlands
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Michael Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Miller has seen patients for Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

